STAAR results released

Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon applauded the school district’s gains after Wednesday’s release of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) results, while also planning strategies to address shortcomings revealed by the state’s accountability testing program.
Goliad High School students performed above the state average in four of the five subjects. Goliad Middle School students scored above the state norm in five of nine subjects, while Goliad Elementary School students tested above the state average in four of seven subjects.
“The GISD 2023 STAAR results indicate a mixed performance across grade levels and subjects, however we did rate above the state average in most subjects and grade levels,” Lyon said. “We are celebrating student growth, however we want to continue to improve under the new accountability system.”
The GHS students’ passing rate far exceeded the state average in English I (80% to 71%), English II (80% to 74%) and biology (94% to 89%). Algebra I (79% to 78%) and U.S. history (94% to 95%) scores of GHS students were closer to the state norms.
GHS students improved their 2022 scores in all five subjects.
GMS students scored better than last year in six of eight subjects. The subjects with less than a 70% passing rate were eighth-grade social studies (56%) and seventh-grade math (50%).
GES students tested better than a year ago in two of five subjects. Fifth-grade science (56%) and third-grade math (69%) had less than a 70% passing rate.
“In English language arts, students demonstrated steady progress in reading comprehension and writing skills,” Lyon said. “The majority of students met or exceeded proficiency standards, showcasing their ability to comprehend complex texts and articulate their ideas effectively. However, a notable percentage of students still require additional support to reach grade-level expectations. This highlights the need for continued emphasis on vocabulary enrichment, critical analysis, and writing strategies. To address these concerns, GISD is implementing a standards-aligned new curriculum this year at the elementary and middle school campuses.”
Lyon said the mathematics test scores indicated a need to concentrate on advanced topics.
“GISD will be implementing a new Texas standards-aligned highly qualified instructional material, Carnegie Math and Eureka Math to address these issues,” Lyon said.
The district will begin focusing on targeted professional development programs to focus on innovative teaching methodologies, incorporating technology to engage digital-native students, according to Lyon.
“Data-driven instruction, utilizing individual student performance data to tailor teaching strategies, will be a central component of classroom practice.
“The district’s commitment to refining instructional approaches, addressing achievement gaps, and fostering a collaborative educational partnership with families will ultimately shape a brighter academic future for all students. We have work ahead of us, but overall we are confident with the improvements in scores from last year and performance above state average.”
