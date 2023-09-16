Spiritualism was American social movement from 1840s

Spiritualism was a social quasi-religious movement in America that unofficially started on March 31, 1848. It grew very quickly, reached a peak, and began to disappear in the 1920s.
That exact date was selected by the spiritualists themselves because on that date two teen-aged sisters, Kate and Margaret Fox of Hydesville, New York, claimed to have made contact with the spirit of a murdered peddler whose body was found in their house.
The Fox sisters became the first celebrity mediums and began to hold public seances in New York. The dead spirit communicated through rapping or knocking noises that other onlookers could hear. The sisters later admitted that the spirit contact was a hoax, but they later recanted this admission.
The “father” of spiritualism could claim to be Emanuel Swedenborg who died in 1772. Swedenborg was a highly regarded scientist and inventor, with expertise in engineering and anatomy. In 1741 he said, “I began to have a series of intense mystical experiences, dreams, and visions, calling me by God to reform Christianity and form a new church.” He was joined by Franz Mesmer who introduced hypnotism to Swedenborg. Mesmer is where we get the word “mesmerism” as a synonym for hypnotism. A demonstration of mesmerism was an adjunct of showmanship in the early seances of spiritualism.
Spiritualism did not have a strict bible of beliefs but did have a number of core ideas. It posited that a person’s awareness (like a soul) continued after physical death and entered an afterlife or “spirit world”. This world was not static, for the person’s spirit continued to evolve. So, the spirit world was not synonymous with heaven or being in the presence of God. The spirits in the spirit world were more advanced or evolved than living humans and could be contacted by living people.
Some spiritualists would talk about a “spirit guide” in the spirit world. This spirit guide was a departed person who might be a relative or an ancient stranger. Often the spirit guide was a Native American. The spirit guide could be reached through a medium. That is where the Fox sisters came in as mediums. Often the spirit guide or the spirit could be reached in a séance.
The seance might be private or could even be public. Professional showmanship could enter into a public seances as well as hypnotism and trances or even collaborators planted in the audience. This led to charges of fraud and fakery.
Many prominent spiritualists and mediums were women, and they often had an agenda, or their spirits did. One item on the agenda was the abolition of slavery. Remember that spiritualism started in 1848, a time when slavery still existed in America. Another agenda item was women’s suffrage or the right to vote for women and improving the conditions of Native Americans. These causes were popular with socialists and other reformers.
It is interesting that the black abolitionist Frederick Douglass did not espouse spiritualism, but the author Arthur Conan Doyle did. Independent scientific studies by scientists generally did not support the claims of spiritualists, but some scientists did, like the biologist Alfred Russel Wallace. Most of the believers of spiritualism came from the middle to upper classes of society.
One very popular spirit lecturer before the Civil War was Cora V. L. Scott (1840-1923). She was young and beautiful. Her physical girlishness and eloquence particularly impressed the men in her audience. The men were persuaded that the spirits were speaking through her.
Because spirit messages were often garbled or cryptic some spiritualist believed that the messages could be facilitated with a “talking board.” A commercial talking board was introduced in July 1890. This became known as the Ouiji board. Two or four people placed their fingertips on the Ouija board and asked or thought questions. The fingertips were placed on a movable marker coupon and could move by “psychic energy” to a few answers: yes, no and numbers one through 10.
I remember watching my parents use a Ouiji board once in the 1950s. Too late to have anything to do with my birth, however.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”