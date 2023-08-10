Second constable hands in resignation

Another Goliad County constable has decided not to complete her four-year term.
Pct. 1 Constable Ellie Ramirez announced her resignation last week to become the second constable in the last month to submit a letter of resignation.
Pct. 2 Constable Virginia Post, citing conflicts with her full-time job, resigned in July. Goliad County commissioners unanimously approved Bill Zappe to replace Post during their July 24 meeting.
Ramirez and Post were both elected in November 2020. Their terms were set to expire in 2024.
