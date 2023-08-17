Rabies outbreak in southern Victoria County 'abnormal'

An outbreak of the south-central rabies variant in neighboring Victoria County has not crossed over into Goliad County, according to Dr. Amanda Kieffer, Region 8 veterinarian for the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Kieffer said 14 animals (12 skunks, one bat, and one fox) in Victoria County have tested positive for the south-central variant since March, including several that were captured near the Goliad County line.
“That is a large number for Victoria County,” Kieffer said. “Every couple of years, we see sporadic outbreaks. But that number is unusually high for Victoria County, which only had one case in 2022. The year before there was only one case, and it was a bat. It’s definitely an abnormal season for (Victoria County).”
No animals tested for the rabies virus in Goliad County have produced positive results, according to Kieffer.
There have been no cases of humans contracting the virus.
“Thankfully, we’ve had no human cases,” Kieffer said. “Human rabies is pretty rare in the United States. There are usually zero to three cases a year. What we’re seeing is wildlife rabies, particularly in skunks.”
Kieffer said the main carriers of the virus are bats, skunks, raccoons, foxes and coyotes.
“The two primary rabies variants that we have are skunk and bat variants,” Kieffer said. “All other animals that get rabies usually come from exposure to either a bat or a skunk.”
Kieffer emphasized the importance for pet owners to vaccinate their animals.
“Our pets are more likely to encounter wild animals,” Kieffer said. “Also, people should not approach wild animals or strays. If someone is bitten by any animal – a dog, cat or wild animal – they should report it to the local hospital so a proper follow-up can be done.”
Kieffer said the rabies virus becomes infectious once it reaches the brain of the animal.
“The time an animal is exposed or bitten to the time where they start showing symptoms is about three weeks,” Kieffer said. “Once rabies does make it to the brain, it is rapidly fatal. Most animals, when they start showing the signs, do not survive past 10 days.”
Animals that are usually nocturnal should not be approached if seen during the middle of the day.
“They are not wanting to be around people,” Kieffer said. “If you see a fox, skunk or raccoon in the daytime that is showing signs of aggression, that is definitely suspect.”
Pet owners should also report to law enforcement or animal control officers if a pet has been bitten by a wild animal.
“They need to make sure the animal is quarantined for 10 days,” Kieffer said.
