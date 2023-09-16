Processing deer meat yourself the easy way

Deer season will soon be here. There is a lot of thought that goes into preparing for the hunt and there should be some thought given if you are successful. There are varying opinions on things like when to skin a deer or how long a deer should be aged.
There’s no need to delve into those arguments. It’s quite obvious the better you take care of that end of things, the better your venison will taste. I’m talking about processing (butchering). Whether it’s intimidation, time constraints or other reasons, most of us will take a deer to a reputable deer processor and let them handle the duties.
If you are not looking for bone-in steak cuts, blended sausages or venison sticks, there is a technique that I learned years ago that is simple, fast and inexpensive. I call it quartered, de-boned and cubed or basically stew meat.
There are several benefits to processing a deer using this method. One, it takes very minimal equipment; one or two sharp boning knives and a few large bowls is all you need. Two, all the unwanted fat can be trimmed away for a much higher quality tasting venison. Three, you’ll be eating venison that day. Four, this method makes for easy meals all winter long.
Again, I’m not getting into how long a deer should be aged or when it should be skinned, but it’s pretty obvious that your deer needs to be skinned to start out. This entire process is much easier if your deer is hanging by the hind quarters.
If it’s a cool day, this can be done outside in the shade. If it’s too hot outside, you’re only working on one quarter at a time, so once a quarter is separated, bring it inside.
Start by removing one front leg, shoulder and all. With a sharp boning knife, remove all the meat from the bone. Once de-boned, start to separate the different muscles. Now you can trim away all the fat, veins, hair, silver skin and any bruised flesh.
My guess is most everyone has eaten so-called gamey tasting wild meat before. The better you trim, the better it will taste. There have been plenty of discussions on the health benefits of deer fat, but the stearic acid contained in the fat is the leading contributor of that gamey taste that turns most people away. It’s a personal choice, and I prefer to remove all of the fat that I can.
Now that you have everything trimmed to your liking, cut the meat into cubes about an inch to an inch and a half thick and toss into a large bowl. Congratulations, you only have three more quarters to go. Next, do the same with the other front quarter.
Assuming both front legs are complete, the next step is to remove the back straps and inner-tenders. I prefer to keep the inner tenders whole and separate from the bowl of cubed meat as they are the most tender part of the deer.
As for the back straps, they won’t need much trimming. Slice at an angle across the grain into half inch thick steak cuts. They are lean and tender and should be packaged separately.
Next are the hind quarters. Remove the first one by carefully cutting around the ball-and-socket hip joint. Follow the same process that you did on the front quarters. If you prefer to save a cut of meat for a roast, here is where you’ll find a few larger lean pieces, otherwise you can cube the entire quarter.
I’m sure by now you are wondering about the tougher muscles below the knee joint. If you take some time to remove the silvery skin and tendons, the meat will be fine.
Okay, we now have one hind quarter to go, and the entire carcass is still attached. If you have some help available, have a friend hold the carcass to keep it from falling to the ground as you remove the last quarter. Don’t discard the carcass yet. Place it on a clean surface for later.
Finish up the last hind quarter. You should have a couple large bowls of clean, cubed meat. Place them in the refrigerator for now. The only thing left to process is the carcass. There is some usable meat, but not a lot. My opinion is, stay away from the ribs. The fat is very gamey tasting and I prefer not to save any of it. You can get some meat around the neck but it might be strong because of the fat content.
Well, you should be done with the hard part, and it probably only took a few hours. With a little practice, you can get it done in about an hour and a half.
Once all the cubed meat is in the fridge, you’ll have a few days to package it up. A couple days will help it age. Cover the bowls with paper towels or cheesecloth so air can circulate. The meat can be stirred or rotated a few times a day.
Freezing the cubes in one pound packages is very convenient for meal preparations. Zip lock bags will work for short term storage as long as you push the air out of the bag. For long term shelf life, a food vacuum sealer is the way to go.
The sliced back straps are great dipped in flour and pan fried with a little salt and pepper. We always make deer gravy from the goodness left in the pan from frying the back straps.
With the cubed meat, you can make an unlimited number of dishes including deer stew, deer tips and noodles, skewers, and don’t be afraid to try them in chili and sauces that normally call for ground meat. If slow cooked, the stew-sized cubes break down into small tender pieces. If you like jerky, the cubes can be hammered into perfect jerky sized pieces of meat for the dehydrator.