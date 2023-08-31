Pre-SFA colonists of James Power

The period before the arrival of the 300 families in the Austin empresario contract in the 1830s was very busy due to James Power and Mexican immigrants.
In 1821, Power went to Mexico to seek his opportunities at the end of the Mexican revolution from Spain. Before the revolution in 1807, the then Spanish government had commissioned Don Felipe Portilla to establish a colony in southern Texas. Portilla retired from the Army, married a native of Mier and started ranching on the Texas side of the Rio Grande River.
This was near present-day Brownsville. He maintained a town home in a villa that became Matamoros. Portilla assembled a group of 16 Spanish and Mexican families and established a pueblo on the banks of the Guadalupe River. On June 5, 1808, this settlement was washed away by a flood. Besides a flood, Portilla’s pueblo was constantly attacked by Native Americans. James Power was later to marry one of Portillo’s daughters and become a principal player in the settlement of southern Texas before Stephen F Austin.
The Portilla family was living in 1830 on Nueces Bay. In July 1832, James Power married Dolores Portilla, daughter of Captain Portilla. The wedding took place in San Patricio, but Power was already constructing his permanent house on Live Oak Peninsula, near the future site of Fulton. While this house was being built, the Powers lived in Refugio in a picket (jacal) house between the Refugio Mission and the Mission River.
Separately Power and Hewetson had obtained a Mexican empresario contract that was to bring Irish settlers into Refugio County. In 1832 there were 30 or so Mexican ranchero families already living in the area of the Refugio Mission and church.
One of these Mexican settlers was Captain Don Carlos de la Garza. He was to figure prominently in the Battle for Refugio, contesting there with the revolutionary Texans Captains King and Ward. In 1829, Carlos was married to Tomasita in the church of the Presidio in Goliad. The couple built a rancho on the left bank of the San Antonio River. The Garza ranch became very large with many servants and large herds of cattle and horses. A community of Mexican settlers settled around the ranch and achieved the size of a village called the Carlos Ranch. The village built their own church and had a priest who visited regularly.
The old road from the Refugio Mission to Victoria passed through the Carlos Ranch and had a ferry to cross the San Antonio River. The Carlos Ranch became a refuge for Mexican Tejanos during the Texas Revolutionary war. The Carlos also became a fortified place in case of attacks by Native Americans and a post for Texas Rangers. During the Republic of Texas, the Carlos Ranch became the de facto county seat for Refugio County
The priest of the Carlos Ranch was the pastor of the church at the Presidio in Goliad and was one of the signers of Stephen F Austin’s last treaty with the Karankawa in 1827.
Many of the Power colonists were Irish and all were presumed to be practicing Catholics. Many of the Power settlers were Germans, English, Canadians and some came from the United States. Thinking that his legal claims for land were settled, Power thought that he had three years to complete his empresario contract. In 1833, Power embarked on a long-planned trip to Ireland to recruit colonists. En route to his point of departure in New York, Power recruited settlers along the way.
The contract extension was nullified, and Power was informed that he had only until June 1834. Power continued to Ireland and had hand bills printed to advertise his venture. Some prospective settlers left almost immediately and were directed to land at Copano. A number of the early group were infected with cholera in New Orleans, and some died in route or died on the beach at Copano. Power survived and was one of the signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence. The Power settlers had a big impact on Refugio County.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”
