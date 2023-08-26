Poynter will run for district attorney’s office

Recent events made Tim Poynter’s decision to seek the office of District Attorney for the 24th Judicial District much easier.
The DeWitt County Commissioners Court’s passage of its proposed budget that includes reductions in pay and staff for law enforcement on Aug. 14 prompted Poynter, who now serves as the assistant district attorney for the 24th Judicial District, to announce his intentions to replace Rob Lassman, who is not seeking re-election in 2024.
“I had put off announcing that I was going to run,” said Poynter, who has served as Lassman’s assistant district attorney for seven years. “But when they announced the budget cuts, that seemed like the perfect time.”
Poynter announced decision to run for the office in a news release on Aug. 16. The 24th Judicial District is comprised of DeWitt, Refugio and Goliad counties.
Poynter also serves as the attorney for Goliad County. He said he would like to remain in that capacity.
“I enjoy being the county attorney and most of the work is redundant,” Poynter said. “It overlaps in a dramatic amount. It’s not possible to do that in the other counties because of the larger populations.”
•cslavik@stexasnews.com•