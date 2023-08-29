Phi Theta Kappa president speaks at CBC

Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, delivered an inspiring address at Coastal Bend College’s Fall Convocation on Aug. 14 at CBC’s Beeville location.
Captivating the audience with her insights into student completion outcomes and innovative student engagement techniques, Tincher-Ladner’s visit marked another milestone in the ongoing collaboration between Phi Theta Kappa and Coastal Bend College.
This appearance comes on the heels of a groundbreaking partnership between Coastal Bend College (CBC) and Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), announced in January 2023. The initiative, valued at over $250,000 throughout its three-year duration, aims to establish an honors college, designed to broaden access to honors coursework specifically among minority students. The collaboration was welcomed with enthusiasm by CBC President Justin Hoggard, who emphasized the commitment to academic excellence, equity, and creating opportunities for all students.
“Coastal Bend College has the largest Phi Theta Kappa chapter in the United States.” Tincher-Ladner stated, “I’m completely impressed and blown away by just the sheer number of student success professionals that work here.”
The program will be available to high-achieving students who maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA after completing 12 college credit hours. In addition to academic rigor, the program will offer leadership opportunities, access to competitive scholarships, and personalized transfer and career coaching. Faculty and staff will also benefit from professional development opportunities, enhancing institutional effectiveness, research capabilities, and fundraising initiatives.
Phi Theta Kappa, recognized as the premier honor society for students at associate degree-granting colleges, remains dedicated to acknowledging academic achievement and fostering leadership among its members. Comprising over 3.8 million members across nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 countries, with around 240,000 active members in U.S. colleges, Phi Theta Kappa continues to be an influential force in shaping the academic landscape.
For more information about CBC’s ongoing collaboration with PTK, visit coastalbend.edu.
Information from Coastal Bend College Marketing & Communications