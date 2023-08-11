Park seeking donations to purchase telescopes

Goliad State Park & Historic Site hopes to one day have a telescope that can provide guests a glimpse farther into space than the moon.
On Saturday, Aug. 12, the park will offer visitors a moon phase viewing with its current telescope from 9 to 9:45 a.m. A moon crater viewing will be held for guests on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 9 to 9:45 a.m.
The park is raising money for new telescopes and related equipment to create night-sky viewing opportunities for visitors in the future.
“We have one telescope, right now,” said Emily Byrd, park ranger and lead interpretive ranger. “It’s OK, but we’d like to have higher-quality telescopes. We’re constantly fixing the telescope we have now. It’s good for viewing the moon, but it’s not very good for things farther away.”
Part of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s celebration of 100 years of state parks is a campaign for each of its 89 state parks, historic sites and natural areas to receive funds for improvement projects.
“Some parks are looking to improve their ADA access,” Byrd said. “Some are wanting to install water bottle-filling stations to keep their visitors hydrated. We are not a dark-sky park, but our night skies are a lot better than where a lot of our visitors come from.”
The park is seeking to purchase two Orion SkyQuest XT10 Dobsonian telescopes at $950 each.
Byrd said the park has raised approximately 12% of the necessary funds.
Donations can be made to Goliad State Park & Historic Site at texasparks100.org.
Other events this month at the park include “Sun Dial Secrets” on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 to 9:45 a.m.; “Batty for Bats” on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 9 to 9:45 a.m.; “Life After Dark” on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 9 to 9:45 a.m.; and Native American Games” on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 9 to 9:45 a.m.
Programs at the park are free with a $4 park entrance fee. Children 12 and under can enter the park for free.
