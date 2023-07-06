In my sporting endeavors, I have been involved in several athletic activities at various levels of commitment. None deliver the thrill, or the anguish as does golf.
Golf is the toughest game ever played. I don’t even know why it is classified as a game given the back and forth between top of the world feelings and jumping off a cliff feeling that comfortably reside in golf.
You don’t have to be physically tough or even Herculean to play well, but you must be very mentally tough, or you will throw your golf clubs in a creek, the shed out back, the neighbor’s front yard or into the big glass window in the pro shop.
By comparison, I have played baseball, softball, racquetball (obsessively), pool, trained and taught karate for eight years during which I participated in many, many tournaments, winning a state title in my weight class, tennis and just added pickleball. None of these can be fairly or understandably compared to the elation or the terror of golf.
Nothing in sports is more breathtaking than hitting it close to the pin on a par three and making the birdie putt and nothing, short of a hungry T-Rex chasing you, is scarier than a three-foot downhill putt for par to win the round.
Golf is mysterious as well as challenging. The mystery lies in golf round to golf round or far too often from hole to hole. You can magically play extremely well one day and then, suddenly, play as if you have never played.
In most sports you have great days and not so great days. Not so in golf. The difference in great and not great in most athletic activities is marginal once you reach a certain level of prowess.
Golf wants you to think you are getting better so golf can take you down the most humiliating path in your athletic life.
The golf course does not care or even consider how well you played yesterday, this is a new day, and the course is daring you to tee-it-up and get full of yourself. Golfer beware! The shot you hit yesterday is history. The shot you want and need to hit today has a great chance of looking completely different even though it is on the same course, on the same hole with the same golfer using the same club and brand of ball making the same swing resulting in extremely different outcomes. Please explain that! Golf has a million trillion variables.
Golf is fun and then it is not, but I keep playing because I love the game!