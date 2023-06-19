Surface or in-situ mining of uranium is conducted at relatively shallow depths underground and can affect groundwater quality.
To protect the quality of groundwater in Goliad County, the Goliad County Groundwater Conservation District along with Goliad County contested the in-situ uranium mining project near the Ander area about 13 years ago.
Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) approved the permits along with permits for two injection wells to dispose of uranium mining waste deeper underground. The efforts by the district and county yielded meaningful changes to the permits. To date, no uranium mining has occurred under those permits.
The mining and disposal permits are up for renewal. TCEQ granted the district a contested hearing regarding renewal of the two waste disposal injection wells, Permit Numbers WDW423 and WDW424. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 17 at 10 a.m. and will be held online via Zoom meeting. The district plans for the public to be able to view and participate in the preliminary hearing at our office or a larger venue if there is enough interest.
Anyone wishing to be considered an affected party and the right to participate in the TCEQ’s decision whether to renew the permits must appear at the preliminary hearing to ensure they are protecting their water rights. The notice and zoom meeting information for the preliminary hearing can be found on our website: http://www.goliadcogcd.org/uranium-mining.html.
The preliminary hearing will be limited to designating parties to the proceeding and establishing a procedural schedule. The issues to be considered by the Administrative Law Judge and ultimately decided by the TCEQ are limited to items that were timely raised and are identified in the Commissioners Interim Order.
The uranium mining Permit No. UR03075 is also up for renewal. Unlike the waste disposal injection well permits, there is still time to act and request public meetings or provide public comments. Requesting a public meeting from the TCEQ would be beneficial and informative, however, the TCEQ will only grant a public meeting if there is enough public interest. Potential issues referred to SOAH will be framed from public comments that are filed. Requests for a public meeting and public comments can be filed online or by simply sending a letter to the TCEQ.
For further information, visit https://www14.tceq.texas.gov/epic/eComment/.
To have a public information meeting, or review permit data, contact the district office at 361-645-1716 or gcgcd@goliadcogcd.org.