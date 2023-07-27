Editor:
This letter is intended to add some information about the big tree that fell on the three city pickups. I believe the six men who were in and around the vehicles had their lives spared or serious injury avoided by the grace of God. One of the men was led by the unction of God through Holy Spirit to jump out of his pickup and urgently call his co-workers away from their vehicles over to the base of the tree--and to safety. He was telling them the tree was going to fall just seconds before it collapsed on the trucks, something mere man could not know, as the worker himself attests. Our God is awesome. All glory, praise and honor to God the Father, God the Son (Jesus Christ) and God the Holy Spirit.
Marshall Henson