ATTENTION: Beware!

It is high time we take a firm stand. We cannot continue to allow the malcontents and deranged to hold our children, our teachers, our school staff and our administrators, emotionally and tragically, literally hostage!
For many years (this is not about me, I am endeavoring to make a firm point) I taught karate. Martial arts is more about self-defense than self-offense. One of the very first things I taught students was that the best self-defense is common sense.
Common sense holds that if some malcontent and/or deranged, evil person is going to use a gun, you should have a gun to defend yourself and to defend those around you.
Common sense holds that if a potential criminal knows that they are likely walking into a place where people are armed and will do whatever is necessary to save their life and the lives around them, they may keep on walking.
If they have any common sense at all, they will abandon their evil plans. I am willing to venture that the thought of getting shot far outweighs the thought of indiscriminately shooting others.
I carry! And I will do whatever is necessary to protect the lives and well-being of anyone that is in harms way, especially they that I love most. To use one of the most memorable tag lines associated with a popular brand: I don’t leave home without it.
While visiting one of the local school districts, I noticed a BIG and BOLD sign that should be prominently displayed at every school in this state.
This district made a commitment and is taking a bold and necessary stand! Kudos to the school board and the administrators!
I love this. I not only love this because I am a second amendment advocate and defender, I love this because I love children and it is abundantly clear that these leaders are taking an unambiguous position. They are not going to stand around waiting for hours hoping that some brave soul comes along who is willing to risk their life to save the lives of others. Their commitment is stated very plainly, and they mean it.
In my opinion, it would make exceptional legislation to provide every school employee that is willing and has been properly vetted with proper training the right and encouragement to carry while at work.
Statistics hold that if a would-be home invader sees a security system sign, they are very likely to move to a home that does not have a sign.
I have a security sign and an active monitored security system. While my security system sign does not state that I have a weapon, I do, and I will use whatever force necessary to protect my spouse and myself.
Signs work, commitments work, and so do guns.
