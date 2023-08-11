Goliad ISD recently finished its first year as part of the Lone Star Governance Program.
The model, which was developed by the Texas Education Agency, aims to provide school districts a framework to improve student outcomes while also monitoring the effectiveness of superintendents and school boards.
Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon introduced LSG to the Goliad ISD school board last summer. Goliad ISD is one of 95 school districts in Texas participating in the program.
“It provides school boards with a systemic approach to governance that focuses on student success and data-driven decision making, ultimately leading to improved educational outcomes in Texas schools,” Lyon said. “We have just finished our first year and the data shows great gains so far. Our board has embraced this model of support and accountability to ensure the focus remains on student outcomes and academic growth.”
“We had a relatively new board,” said Brandon Huber, Goliad ISD school board president. “It has helped us make sure we are all on the same page and focusing on the same goals.”
The LSG model is based on five key actions:
• Setting clear goals
• Data-driven decision making
• Using board operating procedures
• Ensuring effective superintendent leadership
• Monitoring progress and holding people accountable
One indicator of LSG’s measure of effectiveness could be learned on Aug. 16 when the results of the State Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests for grades 3-8 are released.
“We are still waiting on STAAR scores to track the progress data in relation to our goals,” Lyon said. “However, the direct impact (of LSG) has been on our framework for board meetings and progress monitoring at small increments throughout the year. It has allowed us to be laser-focused and transparent with all stakeholders about student progress.”
“Transparency is key,” Huber said. “If we can be open and honest and talk about what’s going wrong just like we talk about what’s going right, we can fix some issues.”
Huber feels one subject LSG has enabled the school district to focus on is reading.
“Reading has always been something where we seem to fall short,” Huber said. “It was an area that has been identified and specific procedures have been put in place and are measured periodically. It’s a focus from the principals and teachers all the way up to the board.”
Huber said the LSG provides monthly updates on the progress of the school district.
“As the year goes on, you can see where there’s growth and where we may need to focus a little bit more,” Huber said.
The updates are discussed at almost each school board meeting. Huber urged community members to attend the meetings to find out first-hand how the school district is benefiting from the program.
“One of our main goals is to educate the entire community on the Lone Star Governance process and the role it plays in the direction of the district,” Huber said.
