The well-documented financial struggles of the city of Odem came to a head earlier this month when the city administrator announced her resignation and the mayor told members of the public there is little money left to operate the city.
During the final 20 minutes of a city council meeting that stretched nearly two hours, new Mayor David Maldonado meticulously explained that, after the first nine months of the fiscal year, the city's expenses are out of line and cash is running short.
“One of the things Iíve said from the very beginning, when I started running for mayor, is about being honest and letting the community know where the city stands, especially when it comes to its finances,” Maldonado said. “I've been looking at a lot of numbers since I took office. In the expense report I recently got, it is concerning to me when our expenses are exceeding our overall revenue.”
The numbers are, indeed, staggering, and not in a good way. The city of Odem’s financial budget is broken into three separate funds: The General Fund encompasses expenditures such as city employees, maintenance staff, police, fire, EMS, the library and parks. The System Fund is the water and sewer departments and all costs associated with providing residents those services. The Garbage Fund is self-explanatory.
After the first nine months of the fiscal year or the first three quarters General Fund revenues, mainly from property and sales taxes, came in at $1.35 million. However, the city has spent $1.72 million out of that fund, leaving a deficit of more than $365,000.
Even more concerning is the System Fund, or water department. In the first three quarters, that fund received revenues of $972,431, yet expenses have ballooned to $1.53 million ñ a deficit of nearly $607,000.
The one bright spot in city finances has come from the Garbage Fund, where revenues of $393,585 have exceeded the $301,413 in expenses, a surplus of more than $92,000.
“There are a lot of decisions that have to be made by these six people, relatively soon,” Maldonado said, referring to himself and the five members of city council. “We can’t continue down this same path. Financially, if we donít make changes, drastic ones, the city’s not going to be able to sustain this path much longer.”
To put the fund expenses in clearer context, the city has now completed 75 percent of its fiscal year and has spent 88 percent of the money budgeted for expenses. The System Fund has already spent 109 percent of its allotted money with three months remaining in the year.
Reserves Depleted
In order to make up for the revenue shortfall, as first reported in the News of San Patricio County earlier this month, the city of Odem has spent nearly all the money it had saved in bank CDs.
At the beginning of Fiscal Year 2023, the budget proposed by former Mayor Virginia Garza showed the city still had nearly $1.2 million in reserves. As of the July 11 meeting, City Administrator Janie Martinez, who announced her resignation at that meeting, said the city had almost $180,000 of cash left.
“And I just signed about $140,000 worth of checks this morning,” Maldonado said.
According to Martinez, the cityís bills amount to anywhere between $200,000 and $300,000 each month. However, after the first three quarters of the fiscal year, the city has spent $3.55 million, an average of $394,555 each month.
As for what the city does now, Maldonado made it perfectly clear where his priorities lie.
“This is why we have put a freeze on hiring,” the mayor of less than three months said. “I want to make sure the employees we have right now are getting paid.”
In an interview after the city council meeting earlier this month, Maldonado said he believes the city can make it through the remainder of the fiscal year without needing to borrow money. The city has a constant stream of funds, including taxes, water and garbage bills that provide cash. However, the mayor also knows there are tough decisions ahead, especially as members of city government work to craft a balanced budget for a new fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.
“I do expect our city to grow,” Maldonado said. “But we have to make real changes internally.”