Trinidad Escojido Jr. (Trino) passed away on July 6, 2023 after a sudden illness.
Services are pending at Angel Lucy’s in Victoria, Texas.
Trino resided in Goliad, Texas and was employed at Lowe’s Market for 25 years before retiring and moving with his daughters to Victoria, TX. We will miss Trino’s voice singing to karaoke Mariachi music and his beautiful (grito) when he sang which was at any opportunity.
Trino is preceded in death by his parents, Trinidad Lara Escojido and Josephine Hernandez Escojido and brother Joe M. Escojido.
Trino is survived by his daughters, Melissa Escojido, Amy Escojido and Abigail Escojido, sister Mary Lou Trevino, brothers Guadalupe Escojido and David Escojido, and six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.