Sarita S. Martinez went to be with the Lord on September 10, 2023, at the age of 84. A beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was a longtime resident of Goliad, where she volunteered tirelessly for church and community organizations. She was also a godmother to many, both officially and informally, as numerous people and relatives adopted her as their madrina or godmother.
She succumbed after a battle with dementia at La Bahia Nursing & Rehabilitation, where until recent years, she had volunteered for more than 30 years. She was featured in the Goliad Advance-Guard after being recognized as Volunteer of the Year, one of several awards she received for her selfless dedication. She was an activities volunteer and would call bingo to residents, many of whom became her friends and eventually her fellow residents. Of course, she always helped clean up afterward because she had a love of cleaning. It was something she did for a living, working as a housekeeper for lifelong Goliad residents, who also preceded her in death. Prior to that, she worked as a short-order cook in local restaurants which are long gone.
In December 2008, Goliad County Commissioners proclaimed Sarita S. Martinez Day in Goliad County on the occasion of her 70th birthday. Then Goliad County Judge Harold Gleinser (deceased) presented her with the proclamation at a celebration attended by more than 200 family members and friends. It commended her for her volunteerism and community service, including “running errands for the (La Bahia Nursing & Rehabilitation) residents, driving residents to doctors’ appointments not only in Goliad but to Victoria at her own expense,” “helping to maintain the church and its charity work,” and “taking communion to the shut-ins and the sick, visiting the bereaved and bringing food and serving at funerals.”
A lifelong and devout Catholic, she was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception, where she attended Mass almost daily and served as a Eucharistic minister for decades. She was also a longtime member of church organizations, including the St. Margaret Mary Society, Catholic Daughters of America and Society of St. Anne. She was known for helping clean the church, picking up missalettes after Mass and assisting with church events, where her favorite thing to do was clean and organize.
For more than 40 years, she was also an active member of the Ignacio Zaragoza Society, which hosts the annual Fiesta Zaragoza, Goliad’s Cinco de Mayo celebration, and helps raise funds for student scholarships. For as many years, she was known as the cascaron lady, selling cascarones (handmade confetti-filled eggs) at Easter time, bringing joy to generations of Goliad children. She made cascarones with generations of Martinez children.
She was born in Edinburg, Texas, to the late Tomas Cortez and Maria C. Moya, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Victor B. Martinez of Goliad; two sisters, Susana Torres and Petra Escalante; and two brothers Raymundo Sanchez and Juan Moya.
She is survived by her children Elvira Mendoza of Goliad, Sylvia A. Martinez and her husband Robert Ehrenbeck of Cranford, NJ, Victor Manuel Martinez and his wife Yvonne of Goliad, Debra Torres and her husband David of San Antonio and Benjamin Martinez and his wife Melissa of Goliad; sisters Jovita Perez of Grand Prairie, Alicia Logsdon and her husband Bruce of Mesquite, Ana Rodriguez of Balch Springs and Julia Soliz of Houston; 21 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Her nephews David Perez, Refugio Orozco Jr., Anthony Rodriguez, Jose Jesus Martinez, Arturo Soliz Jr., Carl E. Flores, Ernest Perez Jr. and Tomas Sanchez served as pallbearers. Her 21 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren were honorary pallbearers.
A funeral Mass was held at Immaculate Conception on Friday, Sept. 15. She is interred at Flores Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice of South Texas at hospice-vic.org/donate or a tree be planted in her memory. Thoughts and memories may be shared at gracefuneralhome.net.