Raymond Flores Edison Sr., 76, passed away Friday, June 16th, 2023. Family and friends gathered for visitation and sharing of memories, on Wednesday, June 21st. The funeral Mass was held on Thursday, June 22nd at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goliad, he was laid to rest in Flores Cemetery.
Raymond was born January 10, 1947, in Goliad, Texas to the late Pedro and Crisanta Edison. Raymond loved his beloved wife, who he met as Beatrise Cortinas and would marry in Goliad, TX on February 10, 1968, and together, they watched their family grow with love. Raymond loved horses, fishing, and his Dallas Cowboys, as well as making his well-known chile pequin salsa. His grandchildren were his world, and he truly loved his friends. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Crisanta Edison and brothers, David Edison, Tomas Edison, Pedro Edison Jr. “Cuco,” Henry Edison, and his twin brother Louis Edison.
Raymond leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Beatrise Edison; children, Sherry Garcia (Edward), Raymond Edison Jr. (Melissa), Patricia Rangel (Randy), Jennifer Salas (Louie), Bradley Edison; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; siblings, Justa Tijerina, Mary Bustamante, Lupe Edison, Patricia Martinez, Robert Edison; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
The pallbearers were his nephews Joe (Tony) Edison, Jesse Tijerina, Rudy Bustamante, Robert Edison, Sergio Edison and Michael Edison.
Honorary pallbearers were Mark Reyes, Carlos Reyes, Roland Reyes, Ricky Rodriguez, Tomas Rubio, and Brian Leatherwood.