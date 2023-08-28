Pat Taylor, 75, of Goliad, Texas passed away on August 24, 2023. He was born November 16, 1947 in Victoria, Texas to Theodore “Teddy Ray” Taylor and Lorene “Sis” McNeill Taylor who preceded him in death, along with father-in-law Chester Tobola.
After six years of dating, Pat and Vickie Taylor married on July 9, 1996. They celebrated 27 wonderful years together.
Pat retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in July 2010 as a Region Four mechanic shop motor pool supervisor after 20 years of dedicated service.
Pat’s true passion was playing and teaching the game of golf. He was known to all for his pure putting stroke. Pat established and still shares the course record at the Goliad Golf Club where he was a charter member and a past president. Pat was also a stockholder member at the Yorktown Country Club.
Pat enjoyed many years of being a good steward of the land that he raised black Angus cattle on.
Pat is survived by his loving wife Vickie Taylor; son Grant Taylor (Dana) and daughter Jennifer Boggess (Amos); brothers Mike Taylor and Chuck Taylor (Sammie); sister Mary Nan Taylor; six grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews; also mother-in-law Beatrice Pekar Tobola, brother-in-law Mark Tobola (Lisa) and sister-in-law Deborah Williams (Ron).
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Father Gabriel Bentil will officiate a rosary at 9:30 a.m. and the chapel service will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, Texas. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers are Grant Taylor, Mike Taylor, Ashford Taylor, Mark Tobola, Ron Williams and Jeff Jones.
Honorary pallbearers are Jennifer Boggess, Mary Nan Taylor, Chuck Taylor, Jack Steele and Scott Wolf.
In lieu of flowers, please play an enjoyable round of golf in Pat’s memory.
The family kindly request that donations be made to the Dornburg Center of Compassion- Hospice of South Texas, 1005 Mallette Drive, Victoria, Texas 77904.
Pat will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His courage, dedication and love for his family will always be remembered. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.