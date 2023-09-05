Mae Evelyn Robinson, 76, of Goliad went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 29, 2023. She was born December 19, 1946, in Goliad, Texas to the late Johnnie Lee and Penceola (Belt) Robinson.
Visitation will be 8:30 to 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 9, 2023, with a 10:00 a.m. service at Minnehulla Baptist Church, 3572 HWY US 59 N, Goliad, Texas 77963, with Rev. Ira Antoine officiating. Burial will follow at Sapenter Cemetery.
Mae Evelyn is survived by her two brothers, Erroll Robinson and Clarence Robinson; her niece, Marcella Barns, numerous cousins and a host of other family members and friends.
Mae Evelyn grew up in Goliad and graduated from Goliad High School in 1965. She received her Bachelor’s in Education from Texas Women’s University. She was a Librarian in the Bloomington and Placedo school districts for 30 years. She was a member of the Minnehulla Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She served as an election judge in Goliad County, was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was very involved in the community.
If desired, the family requests that memorials be made to Minnehulla Baptist Church, 3572 HWY US 59 N., Goliad, Texas 77963.
