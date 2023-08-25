Kristin Nicole Russell, gained her Heavenly wings on August 21, 2023, at the age of 44. She was born August 12, 1979 in Cuero, TX to Gary and Bettie Pfeifer Stehling.
Kristin Nicole Russell was a devoted mother of two handsome sons and a loving wife to her husband, Nick, for 22 years. Kristin was known for her gorgeous smile and contagious laugh. She cherished her family and friends more than anything. Kristin served as the district nurse at Goliad High School for 6 years, following 15 years of dedicated service in the Citizens Medical Center ICU. It was during this time that she earned the reputation of being one of the best nurses the world has ever seen. She helped, saved, and influenced countless lives.
At an early age, Kristin met the love of her life, Nicholas, and their love story was admired by many. Later, they married and were blessed with two sons, Haidyn and Koltyn, whom Kristin lived for every day. She enjoyed vacations, spontaneous trips, music, gardening, and, most of all, watching her boys play baseball. Kristin was the epitome of a perfect mother, wife, and devoted fan of her husband’s music. Kristin was loved by so many and will forever be missed. May her smile be forever etched in our memories and her laughter live forever in our hearts.
She is survived by her husband Nicholas Russell, sons Haidyn Russell, Koltyn Russell, parents and sisters Brandy (Dwyane Jr.) Short and Briana (Joey) Brown, grandmother Doris Pfeifer, sister-in-law Leslie (Ryon) Presler and brother-in- law Jason (Robin) Russell. She is also survived by her in-laws Peggie (Larry) Slade and Kenny (Linda) Russell.
Kristin was preceded in death by grandparents William and Rose Stehling and Eddie Pfeifer.
Visitation will be 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mission Valley. Funeral service to begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Edwards Family Cemetery. Reverend Johnathan Meyer will be presiding.
Pallbearers will be Jason Russell, Craig Jones, Dwayne Short, Joey Brown, Ryon Presler and Burt Metzler.
Memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church in Mission Valley, Kristin Russell Memorial Scholarship Fund 200 Dye Rd Goliad, TX 77963 or Donor’s Choice.
Services entrusted to Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.