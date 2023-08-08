Gaylon Ray Kornfuehrer, 89, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, in Houston, Texas.
Gaylon was born near Weser, Texas in April 1934. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Theresa and Edgar Kornfuehrer, and by his brother and sister-in-law, Glen and Rip Kornfuehrer.
After graduating from Texas Tech University and serving in the United States Air Force, Gaylon met and married Barbara Jeanette “Chickie” Dowling while working for Texas Instruments in Dallas, Texas.
During his time at TI in Dallas, Gaylon earned his master’s degree at Southern Methodist University, and he and Chickie started a family and had three children - Keith, Tracy, and Karen.
The family moved to Sugarland, Texas, where Gaylon continued his career at TI. He later joined Compaq Computer Corporation where he led the display technology division, and he and Chickie eventually relocated to Cypress, Texas. In 1992, Gaylon retired from Compaq, and he and Chickie started their best collective careers in being retired, spending time with their children and grandchildren, and enjoying many, many happy days at their farm near Weser, Texas.
Gaylon is survived by his wife of 60 years, Chickie, their son Keith Kornfuehrer, their daughter Tracy Hallenberger and her husband Ronnie, and their daughter Karen Vicknair and her husband Mitchell, their grandchildren Tommy Vicknair and his fiancé Sofia Llaguna, Kate Vicknair Holland and her husband Alex, and Joshua Vicknair, and their great granddaughter, Jubilee Grace Holland, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Gaylon will be celebrated at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 11507 Huffmeister Road, Houston, TX 77065, on August 18 at 11:00 a.m, preceded by recitation of the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts in Gaylon’s honor to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Association (www.pfasso ciation.org)