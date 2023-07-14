Abel Z Arriazola, 62 of Goliad, Texas entered his heavenly home on July 9, 2023. He was born to the late Valentine and Aurora Arriazola on November 23, 1960 in Hamlin, Texas.
Abel’s career in law enforcement began in 1978 with the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher at the young age of 17 while attending Goliad High School. Abel’s 34 year career with the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office began in 1980 until his retirement in January 2014 as Captain. During his career with VCSO, Abel served in various capacities of law enforcement, administration, and leadership. He maintains a Master’s Peace Officer’s License and is a Reserve Peace Officer.
In October 2016 Abel continued his professional career goals by accepting a position with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, where he was currently employed as a Special Investigator.
Abel’s most proudest accomplishments were being selected as a Security Team Supervisor at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia and graduating from the 208th Session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia in 2002.
Although Abel was not a teacher by career, he was one by heart where many sought wisdom and knowledge impacting and enriching so many lives.
Abel’s passion was to help anyone with love and compassion and never expecting anything in return. His positive presence, smile, and humbleness was a true gift. Family was most important to Abel, spending every chance he had with his grandchildren, working on his genealogy, walking, riding bikes, and most importantly serving our Lord.
Abel is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Maria Theresa Camacho.
Abel is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Becky Arriazola, son; Abel Anthony Arriazola (D’Lisa); and daughter, Allison Martinez (Victor); six grandchildren, Isabelle, Sophia, Benjamin, Diego, Noah, and Caleb; brother, Valentine Arriazola, Jr. (Josie); sisters, Elaine Sanchez (Greg), Janie Hernandez (Angel), and Rachel Guerra (Tavo). He was deeply loved and respected by several nieces and nephews.
Services to begin with a visitation on July 18, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Goliad followed by the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on July 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Goliad with the Reverend Ty Bazar officiating. Burial at Flores Cemetery in Goliad.
Pallbearers will be Abel Anthony Arriazola, Victor Martinez, Jon Matthew Guerra, Jovi Guerra, Simeon Arriazola, Angel Hernandez, Jeff Meyer, and Felton White.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alfredo Camacho, Jr, Dusty Hernandez, AJ Rojas, Ivan Nathaniel Garcia, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Region 8 Unit 14 and the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Fabian Espinosa, Dr. W. Dennis Tobin, Harbor Hospice, and Home Instead for their compassionate care with our beloved Abel. Donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Church in Goliad.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.