I did a funeral some time ago for a 21-year-old young man in Oklahoma. I had visited him in the hospital hearing that he had leukemia and was going to die shortly.
I asked him if he was prepared to leave this life and knew he was going to be with the Lord. He said he was. The story I learned of how he came to get leukemia was definitely inspiring.
He worked at the airport in Denver. They had a humongous blizzard so they closed the airport and allowed pilots, stewardesses and those who were not involved in dealing with passengers to go home.
As he headed toward home, trying to stay on the road, he came to a car stuck in the snow with three stewardesses in it. He pulled over to try to help, his car got stuck in the drifts and the three young ladies were already cold and not able to walk.
He picked one up, carried her a mile to a motel then turned around and made that trip two more times. In having done that, he had developed extreme frostbite which brought about the leukemia and, finally, his death.
The day I did his funeral there was a far larger crowd than I expected. There was his family, a fairly large one, and most of the members of the congregation of about 100. And who else?” Ah!! There were the three young stewardesses, their mothers, fathers, families and a large number of people from Colorado. All to a small community in eastern Oklahoma to pay respects to a young man who had given his life to save three people he didn’t even know.
Jesus said, “Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends.” (John 15:13)
