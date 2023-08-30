No. 1 Tigerettes sweep El Campo

The top-ranked Goliad Tigerettes improved their record to 22-3 on Aug. 29 with a 25-20, 25-15, 25-14 non-district victory over the El Campo Lady Ricebirds in El Campo.
Kyla Hill recorded 13 kills, three service aces and two digs for the Tigerettes.
Isabel Sanchez had seven kills, 27 assists, one service ace and three digs.
Also leading Goliad were Addison Yendrey with six kills and one block; Addison Zamzow with three kills, one service ace and 12 digs; Karolynn Youngblood with five service aces and 13 digs; Maevyn Wunsch with three kills, two service aces, two digs and one block; Ryleigh Glass with seven digs; and Sophi Wallek with one kill and one block.
