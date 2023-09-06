No. 1 Goliad outlasts G-P in five sets

Kyla Hill had a career-high 26 kills to lead the No. 1-ranked Goliad Tigerettes to a 25-13, 20-25, 25-17, 21-25, 16-14 non-district volleyball victory Tuesday night over the Gregory-Portland Lady Cats in Portland.
Hill also had 14 digs and two blocks as the Tigerettes improved to 23-3 on the season. G-P fell to 16-14.
“We made it pretty difficult to win, but I am glad we were able to pull it off,” Goliad coach Jess Odem said.
Others leading the Tigerettes were Addison Yendrey with 10 kills and five blocks; Isabel Sanchez with five kills, 31 assists, one service ace and seven digs; Maevyn Wunsch with four kills, three service aces, one block and five digs; Addison Zamzow with four kills, two service aces and 17 digs; Karolynn Youngblood with 12 digs, three assists and one service ace; Sophi Wallek with one block and one dig; and Ryleigh Glass with six digs.
Goliad will begin District 29-3A play on Friday against Taft at 7 p.m. at the Goliad Events Center.
•cslavik@stexasnews.com•