Walkout at city hall

A tumultuous month of heightened tensions at Goliad City Hall culminated in two aldermen walking out of a special meeting on May 30 before it even began.
The meeting was called by Goliad Mayor Brenda Moses to accept the resignation of Goliad Finance Officer Sherry Kuenstler.
Before Moses could complete calling the roll for aldermen present at the meeting, Alderman Robin Alaniz said she didn’t believe the meeting should take place because the council had not received an official resignation from Kuenstler.
“I feel if we continue, there will be some conflicts of interest present,” Alaniz said as she rose from her seat at the dais and walked out of the meeting.
“We will make a note that you were here but did not participate in the meeting,” Moses said as Alaniz left the building.
Moses continued calling the roll of the aldermen.
“I’m here, but I have to agree with Robin,” Alderman Mary Gleinser said. “I don’t think there’s been enough of an investigation.”
Moses then accused Alaniz and Gleinser of participating in a walking quorum.
“It’s so obvious how you all have been talking with each other outside the meeting,” Moses said.
Gleinser told the Advance-Guard that she considered just voting against accepting Kuenstler’s resignation.
“Robin had concerns and I do believe that it needed to be fully investigated,” Gleinser said. “I really didn’t have to get up, but I had trouble with my car battery, and I actually caught a ride with Robin to the meeting.”
“It should have never started,” Alaniz said of the meeting. “I could have not shown up at the meeting.”
Alderman Luis Rodriguez also left the meeting. Alderman Lydia Flores was absent.
Newly elected Jimmy Garcia was left at the dais with Moses as Moses adjourned the meeting.
Rodriguez supported the walkout by Alaniz and Gleinser and cited a May 10 incident between Kuentzler and the mayor’s husband, Jason Moses, as the reason for the conflict of interest claim.
Tensions continued after the meeting outside the building as Garcia approached Rodriguez and called him a “puppet” for Alaniz and Gleinser.
“At some point, those three decided amongst themselves that they were going to hijack the meeting instead of sitting down and dealing with the personnel issue at hand,” Garcia said. “I told Luis to not be a puppet. I told him to stand up and represent his people.”
The May 30 meeting ended a month of verbal and allegedly physical confrontations between city officials, a contracted employee, and spouses of city officials. The Goliad County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating complaints of assault and threats stemming from the month-long series of events.
May 10 confrontation
On May 10, a distraught Kuenstler interrupted an executive meeting of the council to announce that she was resigning.
Moments earlier, she had engaged in an incident at city hall with Jason Moses.
Kuenstler said she had assisted Rodriguez, who is visually impaired, with taking down some of his political signs after he had won re-election in the May 6 general election. The signs were brought into the city hall building, according to Kuenstler, and left there for Rodriguez to pick up.
Kuenstler said Jason Moses, who regularly livestreams city council meetings on Facebook, saw the signs and “threw a fit.”
“He said it was illegal to have signs in the building,” Kuenstler told the Advance-Guard. “He was raking me over the coals.”
Kuenstler said City Administrator/Secretary Becky Miska told her it was OK for the signs to be in the building since the election was over.
“So the mayor took the signs outside by the backdoor with the signs facing the wall. So all you saw was a white board. A few minutes later, Mr. Moses comes back out and turns the signs around so everyone could see them.”
Kuenstler said she went outside to explain to Jason Moses why she had picked up the signs.
“He got in my face and started screaming and hollering at me, telling me all kinds of things,” Kuenstler said.
According to Kuenstler, a contracted city employee, Rocco Windover, came outside to “make sure we stayed apart.”
“Then Mr. Moses started in on Rocco,” Kuenstler said.
Jason Moses said Kuenstler was the aggressor in the incident. He said his wife took the signs from inside the building and set them outside.
“I was outside and all of a sudden Sherry comes outside and gets right up in my face and starts hollering,” Jason Moses said. “I could literally feel the spit from her mouth.”
Jason Moses said he and she then argued about the signs before Windover came out and stepped in front of him.
“He started nudging me with his elbow,” Jason Moses said. “I said, ‘Hey, man, don’t touch me.’
Jason Moses said Windover called him a “snowflake” and “troublemaker.”
Jason Moses said Windover began recording the incident with his cell phone. Jason Moses has filed an assault complaint against Windover with the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office.
Moments later, Kuenstler went to the council, which was in executive session.
“I said I can’t take this anymore. I told them I would give them 30 days to find somebody,” Kuenstler said. “And I turned and walked off.”
“She was crying. She looked scared,” Rodriguez said. “I called her later and she was still crying. I told her to calm down and take a deep breath. She didn’t reveal very many details, only that he was mad because two of my signs were there.”
Kuenstler said she is open to remaining employed with the city at her current capacity.
“I’m going to see what happens,” Kuenstler said.
Confrontation of husbands
Jason Moses maintains a Facebook page called “Goliad Citizen.” He supported Garcia and other challengers, Art Garza and Eunice Chi, on the page.
Richard Kuenstler, husband of Sherry Kuenstler, also maintains a Facebook page, “Goliad Voice.” On it, Kuenstler is critical of the “Goliad Citizen” Facebook page.
On May 13, Richard Kuenstler drove by the Moses’ residence in Goliad. Jason Moses provided video to the Advance-Guard of Richard Kuenstler braked in front of the Moses’ home.
Richard Kuenstler can be heard telling Jason Moses, “Slander and malicious behavior. Not too sure what that involves, but we will find out. You’re a real class act, right?”
Jason Moses tells Richard Kuenstler in the video to stay away from his house.
“I’m on a public street, Bubba,” Richard Kuenstler is heard telling Jason Moses on the video from his vehicle. “Don’t worry. You won’t be here long.”
Jason Moses said he considered Richard Kuenstler’s comment as a threat and filed a complaint against him with the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office. He said he would press charges and the incident report and video have been sent to the county attorney’s office.
“It’s going to be up to them whether they proceed with it or not,” Jason Moses said.
When contacted by the Advance-Guard, Richard Kuenstler confirmed it was him in the video. He said in an email to the Advance-Guard that the friction between he and Jason Moses began in 2022 when he claims Jason Moses implied his wife violated the law by signing a check for $5,000 to Goliad Pet Adoption in 2017.
“And there have been other comments by him to Sherry, so there is much more to his story that is purely harassment,” Richard Kuenstler wrote in the email. “This guy seems to just want to make trouble.”
Irreparable damage?
City Attorney Barbara Boulware-Wells has attended the last two city council meetings. Boulware-Wells, who resides in the Austin area and is a principal partner with Austin’s Knight Law Firm, usually attends the meetings via Zoom.
Mayor Moses and Garcia contend Boulware-Wells was asked by certain council members to attend the last two meetings in person.
“She just showed up out of the blue,” Mayor Moses said of Boulware-Wells’ attendance at the May 24 city council meeting. “I asked her outside and she said Mary Gleinser had called her.”
“I don’t think the citizens realize the cost that is involved for the city attorney to come down here for each session,” Garcia said. “If there are any discussions between the city attorney and individual council members, then I’m concerned, because the city attorney represents the city of Goliad, and does not abide by an individual council member.”
Garcia said Boulware-Wells went to speak with Sherry Kuenstler in the finance officer’s office after the May 30 meeting.
“That there is a conflict of interest,” Garcia said. “The city attorney shouldn’t intervene. She shouldn’t have any kind of communication with city employees. This is between the city employees and the city council.”
Garcia said he has witnessed city council members telling other members how to vote during meetings.
“Goliad deserves better than this,” Garcia said.
Gleinser and Alaniz claimed the mayor has a “hidden agenda.”
“I’m not sure what the mayor’s after or what she wants,” Alaniz said.
Gleinser said she wants to concentrate on serving the citizens of Goliad.
“We have too much work to do, and yet we spend our time on this circus that Brenda and Jason have created,” Gleinser said.
Attempts by the Advance-Guard to reach Boulware-Wells for comment were unsuccessful.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for June 14.
