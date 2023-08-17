Victoria College offering two-week telecommunicator course in October

Victoria College is offering a basic telecommunicator course. The training course will introduce students to a variety of practical aspects associated with emergency call-taker services.
The two-week course will be held Monday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex located at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria. Students must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, have obtained a high school diploma or GED, and have a CPR certification.
For more information or to register contact, Tracy Edwards at 361-573-3291 or email Tracy.Edwards@VictoriaCollege.edu.