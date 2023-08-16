VC offering QuickBooks, Word, Excel courses

Victoria College’s Workforce & Continuing Education Department will offer computer courses beginning Tuesday, Aug. 29 in Victoria and at the VC Gonzales Center location.
A QuickBooks Desktop Version course will be offered Aug. 29-Sept. 28 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in Room 305 of the Conference & Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex. The cost is $300, and the deadline to register is Monday, Aug. 21 at noon.
Microsoft Word Basics in a Day will be offered on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 1-5 p.m. in Room 307 of the Conference and Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex. The cost is $45, and the deadline to register is Monday, Sept. 18 at noon.
Microsoft Excel will be offered Oct. 17-Nov. 7 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the VC Emerging Technology Complex and VC’s Gonzales Center location. The course fee is $200 and the deadline to register is Monday, Oct. 2 at noon.
Microsoft Excel Level 1 in a day will be offered on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in Room 307 of the Conference and Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex. The course fee is $95, and the deadline to register is Monday, Oct. 9 at noon.
Call 361-582-2528 for more information.