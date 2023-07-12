UHV announces students on Deans’ Lists

The University of Houston-Victoria has released the names of undergraduate students who made its spring 2023 Deans’ lists.
To qualify for the Deans’ List, undergraduates must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average.
Area students included on the Dean’s List were Jason Wollam, Tivoli; Madyson Kramer, Abby Yanta, Christian Boyd and Nathan Davis, all of Goliad; Steban Ramos and Aerianna Segura, both of Fannin.
The recognition is awarded each fall and spring semester. A minimum of nine semester hours is required. Any student who earns a grade of “Incomplete,” D or F during the semester is excluded from consideration.
Information submitted by University of Houston-Victoria