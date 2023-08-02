TxDOT offers advice after first recorded alligator-related traffic fatality in state

On July 16, the lives of a 33-year-old woman and her unborn child were taken after the truck the woman was driving ran over a 12-foot alligator in Refugio County.
The truck, which had five occupants, crashed on the side of State Highway 35. The driver of the vehicle, Gabrielle Breaux of New Iberia, La., died at a Victoria hospital. Attempts to save her unborn child were unsuccessful. The other four occupants in the truck were transported to local hospitals and are expected to recover.
Rickey Dailey, public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Corpus Christi District, said the July 16 alligator-related traffic fatality was the first ever recorded in the state. Crashes involving deer and feral hogs are much more common, especially near wildlife areas and on rural roads.
According to the Transportation Research Forum, more than 1.6 million deer collide with motor vehicles each year in the United States. Those crashes result in
approximately 200 fatalities annually, including an average of 17 per year in Texas.
Dailey said the worst reaction a motorist can make when rapidly approaching an animal is to swerve to avoid it.
“As unusual as it may sound, when an animal enters your vehicle’s path and you have no time to react, holding onto a steering wheel tightly, depressing the brake pedal in a controlled motion, and driving directly into the animal is the safest strategy,” Dailey told the Goliad Advance-Guard. “If you were to swerve to avoid it, your vehicle could roll over or hit oncoming traffic. The exception would be swerving to avoid a very large animal, such as a moose or a cow, which can weigh as much as a car.”
Motorists who have struck an animal should turn on their emergency flashers and drive the vehicle to the shoulder, if possible. Once the vehicle is safely off the road, motorists should call 9-1-1 to report the incident.
Persons should not try to approach a wounded animal.
According to Refugio County Sheriff Raul “Pinky” Gonzales, the alligator involved in the fatal crash was 12 feet long and weighed as much as 800 pounds.
Motor vehicle collisions with wildlife increase in early fall when cooler temperatures and mating season make wildlife more active.
Here are some tips for avoiding vehicle collisions with wildlife and lowering the risk for serious injury:
• Slow down when entering deer- and wildlife-populated areas.
• Scan ahead and watch for movement along roadsides.
• Pay attention to shoulders. Wildlife on the shoulder of roadways may leap into traffic inexplicably.
• Watch for road signs that indicate deer are likely to cross.
• Use seat belts.
• Brake and don’t swerve.
• Avoid being distracted while driving.
