Tropical Storm Bret continues westward, expected to strengthen

Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the eastern Atlantic and could become a threat to the Lesser Antilles, possibly as Hurricane Bret, later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of Tuesday’s 5 a.m. advisory from the hurricane center, Tropical Storm Bret is 1,130 miles east of the southern Windward Islands.
The storm is traveling west at 17 mph, a motion expected to continue for the next several days.
Maximum sustained winds are 40 mph, with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 45 miles from the center. Foreasters expect it to develop into a hurricane, possibly by Thursday.
Bret is forecast to strengthen and then move across the Lesser Antilles near hurricane intensity on Thursday and Friday, bringing a risk of heavy rains, flooding, strong winds, and dangerous storm surge and waves, the National Hurricane Center says. “Everyone in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands should closely monitor updates to the forecast for Bret and have their hurricane plan in place."