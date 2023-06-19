Tropical depression forms in eastern Atlantic

Tropical Depression #3 formed Monday morning and could potentially develop into Hurricane Bret later this week in the Atlantic Ocean.
The storm is currently more than 1,400 miles east of the Windward Islands.
Models have it either curving north into the Atlantic or heading due west into the central Caribbean Sea.
The stronger the tropical depression gets, the more likely it will turn north.
According to hurricane trackers, ocean temperatures in the entire main development region for tropical Atlantic systems are running several degrees above average this year. This warm water is fuel for tropical systems to develop. They typically thrive off of waters 80 degrees or higher.