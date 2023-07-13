Towing the line

Almost a week later, the Goliad Tigers who competed at the 2023 Texas State Lineman Challenge at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene were still not satisfied with their fourth-place finish.
“We go out there to win in everything we do,” Domanic Reyna said. “I expect nothing less than first place out of my team and out of myself.”
The Tigers were fourth out of 16 teams in the Class 3A classification at the event, which was held June 23 at HSU’s Shelton Stadium. Goliad won the truck push and tug-of-war.
Goliad finished with 33 points. Little River Academy won with 77 points. Brock (66) was second and Shallowater (36) was third.
“Being able to compete and stuff together helps create that identity of what we want to become in the fall,” Salazar said. “It was a great confidence-builder for our kids to just get to go up there and compete against some top-notch programs in the state. Their hard work and building that team concept can take us a long way.”
Caden Gonzales, the Tigers’ lone returning starter on the offensive line, said the event helped him and his teammates create a bond that will carry into the 2023 season.
“We’re going to be real young, so this will help us out a lot,” Gonzales said. “This gave us a chance to be around each other and get to know each other a little bit more.”
“It was fun and a great experience,” Noah Guerra said. “I think it brought the linemen to being more of a family.”
The offensive line is one of the Tigers’ biggest question marks heading into the season.
“The big focus this spring has been with our offensive line,” Salazar said. “We only have one returner back. We’ve got the depth, but this makes them compete a little bit more not only against other teams in the state, but against each other as well. It’s going to be a dogfight in the fall to see who is going to be ready to step up into starting roles.”
