Tigers score once against Refugio in scrimmage

Goliad coach Kevin Salazar is sure the game will slow down for his Tigers after Friday’s scrimmage against the top-ranked Refugio Bobcats – literally and figuratively.
The Tigers faced a Refugio team that includes players who starred on the Bobcats’ state championship track and field team, including Texas A&M commit Ernest Campbell.
“When you have the fastest 4x100 relay team in the state and the fastest man in the state on the other side, you can only get better,” Salazar said. “Seeing speed like that this early will help us in the long run. We’re hopeful that as the weeks go by, the game kind of slows down a little bit for us.”
The Tigers were held out of the end zone until the scrimmage’s final play when Angel Hernandez scored on a 5-yard run. The Bobcats scored three touchdowns.
The scrimmage was marred early by penalties from both teams.
“We weren’t perfect out there today,” Salazar said. “We’re just trying to get better every week.”
Goliad’s offense struggled at times moving the ball.
“We’re going to transition a little bit out of the Slot-T,” Salazar said. “We will still have our baseline stuff that we can come out and run. But we’ve got some other things that we’ve installed and worked on in the spring. These scrimmages allow us to fine tune and develop those things and get that mixture going.”
Salazar must decide between three quarterback candidates – Colby Rosenquest, Phin Wallek and Cord Zamzow – by the Tigers’ season opener on Aug. 25 against the Tidehaven Tigers, who are ranked No. 4 in Class 3A Division II by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.
“We’ll go watch film and see the little things we need to work on,” Salazar said. “We’ll clean up some things, the little details and get ready for another week of work.”
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•