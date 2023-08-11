Tigerettes win first two Spikefest matches

The Goliad Tigerettes won two matches on the opening day of the Corpus Christi ISD Spikefest on Friday.
The Tigerettes beat Corpus Christi King 25-23, 25-21 and San Antonio Lee 25-20, 25-13.
Kyla Hill had seven kills against King, Maevyn Wunsch and Addison Zamzow each added five, and Addison Yendrey recorded four.
Isabela Sanchez posted 17 assists and six digs, while Karolynn Youngblood had eight digs and three assists.
Wunsch topped Goliad with nine kills against Lee and Yendrey added eight.
Sanchez tallied 20 assists and four service aces, while Zamzow had 16 digs and Youngblood recorded 14.
Get updated results at STexasNews.com.
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•