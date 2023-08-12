Tigerettes take Gold Bracket consolation title

The Goliad Tigerettes won the Gold Bracket consolation title at the CCISD Spikefest on Saturday in Corpus Christi.
Goliad fell 25-18, 17-25, 25-21 to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in the semifinals.
The Tigerettes (5-2) had beaten Corpus Christi Moody 25-13, 25-18 and Millsap 25-15, 25-17 earlier in the day.
Maevyn Wunsch had 10 kills and Kyla Hill and Addison Yendrey each added nine for Goliad against Veterans Memorial. Isabela Sanchez recorded 31 assists and Yendrey had six blocks.
Karolynn Youngblood posted 21 digs and three service aces, Zamzow tallied 20 digs, and Hill had 13.
Against Moody, Yendrey had six kills and Wunsch recorded five. Sanchez posted 16 assists and Youngblood had 11 digs.
Hill topped Goliad with 11 kills and nine digs against Millsap. Sanchez tallied 19 assists.
The Tigerettes will return to action Tuesday as they travel to Corpus Christi to face the Flour Bluff Lady Hornets.
