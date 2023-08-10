Tigerettes split matches in Schulenburg

The No. 3 Goliad Tigerettes opened the 2023 volleyball season by splitting a pair of matches on Tuesday in Schulenburg.
The Tigerettes lost 25-21, 25-18, 10-25, 25-16 to Austin St. Michael's before beating the seventh-ranked Schulenburg Lady Horns 25-14, 10-25, 16-25, 25-22, 15-6.
Kyla Hill had 14 kills, nine digs and one block against St. Michael's. Maevyn Wunsch and Addison Yendrey each had 11 kills. Karolynn Youngblood tallied 21 assists and Isabel Sanchez had 20. Stormie Gutierrez recorded 13 digs and Addison Zamzow posted 12.
Against Schulenburg, Yendrey had 15 kills while Hill and Zamzow each added 10. Sanchez posted five blocks and 17 assists. Youngblood had 23 assists and eight digs. Gutierrez recorded 11 digs, Zamzow had nine and Ryleigh Glass tallied eight.
"We finished the day 1-1 and look forward to a lot of improvement working through the kinks with this young team and playing good competition," Goliad coach Jess Odem said.
The Tigerettes will play in the Corpus Christi ISD Spikefest on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
