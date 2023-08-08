Tigerettes No. 3 in preseason poll

By Coy Slavik
Goliad seniors Kyla Hill and Addison Zamzow would like to end their high school volleyball careers the same way they started them.
Hill and Zamzow were freshmen on the Tigerettes’ 2020 team that advanced to the Class 3A state final, where it lost in straight sets to Bushland. The two are confident this year’s team, ranked No. 3 in the Texas High School Girls Coaches Association Class 3A preseason poll, can go one step further.
“We’re a lot more ahead in our game now than we were this time last year,” Zamzow said. “The chemistry on this team is just so good. I think it’s going to be a really good season.”
“Our workouts this season have been better than previous workouts at the beginning of the season,” Hill said. “I’m just really excited for this season.”
The Tigerettes were 33-14 last season and reached the regional semifinals. The season before, Goliad made it to the regional finals. Each time, the Tigerettes were ousted from the postseason by Columbus, which is ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll.
Jess Odem, who is entering her 11th season as Goliad’s head coach, senses the desire in this year’s team to make a serious run at the school’s third state title.
“I know the fire is there,” Odem said. “It’s going to take a lot to stop them from reaching their goals. The potential is there for sure. We just have to make it happen when the time comes.”
Hill and Zamzow are the only seniors on the roster. Last season, the Tigerettes had just one senior.
“It feels like we’re young every season,” Odem said. “But that’s good. It forces the seniors to stay on top of their games and make sure they’re leading our young girls.”
The Tigerettes opened the season on Aug. 8 at Schulenburg in a tri-match with Schulenburg (No. 7 in Class 2A) and Franklin. They will play in the Corpus Christi ISD Tournament on Aug. 11-12, Schulenburg Tournament on Aug. 17-19 and host their own tournament on Aug. 24-26 while also facing tough non-district foes Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, El Campo, Victoria West and Gregory-Portland before beginning District 29-3A play.
“Obviously, we’ve got a lot to work on to get us to November,” Odem said. “But right now, we’re off to a very good start. I’m pretty impressed. I just want to make sure we’re progressing. Every single time we step out on the court for practice or a game, I want us to get closer to our end goal, which is to get to the state tournament.”
Odems feels she has two seniors who will do their best to help lead the Tigerettes there.
“They are well aware of what leadership is supposed to look like after playing with that group in 2020,” Odem said of Hill and Zamzow. They have a big heart for this team and they’re doing everything they can to make sure that we’re going to get where we want to go.”
“We have a lot of young girls on the team,” Hill said. “We’ve got to push them and make them better.”
