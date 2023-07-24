Goliad junior Caden Reagan, junior Kyla Hill and sophomore Ashley Wood were chosen to the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Class 3A Track and Field Super Elite Teams announced recently.
Reagan won the discus event at the state meet with a mark of 177 feet, 11 inches and was fifth in the shot put with a toss of 54-0.25. He was one of 17 athletes picked for the boys team.
Hill won the 300-meter hurdles at the state meet with a personal-record time of 42.75 seconds and was third in the 100 hurdles with a personal-best time of 14.33.
Hill also ran a leg on the Tigerettes’ fourth-place 4x400 relay team.
Wood won the bronze medal at the state meet in the 300 hurdles with a personal-best time of 44.18 and ran a leg on the fourth-place 4x400 relay team.
Hill and Wood were among 17 athletes chosen to the team.
