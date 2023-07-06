The last voyage

My father, Mike Mainhart Sr., skippered a 70-something-foot landing craft in the Navy in the late 1950s.
Over 50 years later he experienced his first kayak adventure. I’ll never forget that day in Cape Cod, paddling side by side with my father, the look on his face, like a kid riding a bicycle for the first time.
“I’m 71 years old and this is the first time I’ve ever been in a kayak” he said, with an excited look on his face. As an avid kayaker myself, it was a cherished moment for me, watching dad at 71, try something new and enjoy himself.
The trip to Cape Cod was a kind-of vacation. We lived in Ohio at the time, my father in Texas. We would see each other maybe once a year. Dad invited my wife Dorothy and me to join him and my step-mother Fay for a week in Chatham, a quaint New England town on the Cape.
Dorothy and I discussed the finances of making the trip. We went back and forth on whether to go. It had been a challenging year and money was tight. We made the decision to go and little did I know at the time, it would be the right choice.
I typically would talk to my father several times every day. We called each other constantly. It didn’t take long to lay out plans for the trip. The house we were to stay in was on the banks of Oyster Pond, an ideal inter-coastal waterway for kayaking. I offered to bring along some kayaks for the trip and dad was all-for-it. That’s all he talked about for a week prior to the vacation. “He was going kayaking in Cape Cod.”
It was late July when we met up in Chatham. Dad and Fay arrived the night before. It was a long 600 mile journey for Dot and me, trailering four kayaks, two bicycles and a car load of luggage from Ohio. We drove all night and arrived at daybreak. A few hours of shuteye and we were ready to take in the sights.
It was late afternoon on the first day and to my surprise, dad was itching to get the kayaks in the water. “That’s why I brought them, let’s go,” I said, and with a few how-to instructions, we were on our way. It was just dad and I on that first evening, the girls had other plans.
“Dad, it’s like riding a bike,” I told him, “Just relax and within a few minutes, you’ll get your balance.” He got the hang of things pretty quick. Within a few minutes he settled in and was paddling like a pro. He really loved it.
We paddled around for quite a while, having a great time as he got his sea legs under him. The weather was perfect, calm and cool, just a great evening.
There was something special though about that evening paddle, a feeling that I couldn’t explain. Something at the time and still today, just overtook me. That evening paddling next to dad, watching him, the enjoyment he was having…something was really special, something different. Call it fate, divine intervention or whatever, but for some reason, I cherished that time like no other.
Little did I know, that week spent with my father would be the last time I ever got to spend with him. He unexpectedly passed away a few weeks later. Looking back, that evening on the water, paddling with dad, now I can understand why it was so special to me.
I am so grateful to have had those few hours together with him, a relaxing and peaceful, almost surreal experience, just me and dad, side by side, on the water. That image of him, the sound of his voice, in that little yellow kayak, enjoying life to the fullest, burned in my memory, will stay with me forever.