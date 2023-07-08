Kutz brings home gold from Germany

Matthew Kutz returned to Germany this month much more comfortable than he was a year ago.
The result was the Goliad County native’s first International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Cup gold medal.
Kutz won the Junior Men’s Trap title with a score of 47 on June 8 in Suhl, Germany.
A year ago, Kutz finished 12th at the same event.
“I went to Germany last year and it was my first overseas competition,” Kutz said. “Coming back this year, I felt like I knew the range, I knew what to do. I’m accustomed to the feeling of shooting overseas, so I just went in and didn’t think at all. It was just instinct.”
The 20-year-old Kutz, whio capped off a successful month on June 18 by winning the collegiate men’s title at the 2023 Junior Olympics Nationals in Hillsdale, Mich., said the Junior World Cup victory rated as one of his top achievements.
“It ranks pretty high,” Kutz said. “Basically, it’s the highest achievement you can get as a junior athlete besides winning the Junior World Championships.”
Kutz, who also helped Team USA win the bronze medal in the team trap event at the Junior World Cup, said he was confident he would be in the running for a medal.
“I’ve improved a lot since last year,” Kutz said. “So coming back, I knew I had a chance of being somewhere in the top. I just used the tools I have gained over the last year and just didn’t think about anything besides that, and it worked out.”
Kutz, who helped Team USA win the bronze medal at last year’s ISSF Junior Men’s Trap Team competition, won’t get much rest as he prepares for the ISSF Junior World Championships in Changwon, South Korea.
“I knew coming into the summer it was going to be a lot,” said Kutz, who also competes for the Schreiner University shooting team. “It will really test my endurance. I’m a little tired now, but I’ll be OK. I’ll get some rest when I get back and then back on the train.”
