Goliad Rotary Club hosting golf tournament

Rotary International Club of Goliad will host a Coach’s Challenge Scholarship Golf Tournament at 8 a.m. on July 22 at the Goliad Golf Club located at 1103 W. Fannin Street in Goliad.
The event will include a four-person modified Florida scramble. The cost of $75/player and $300/team of four includes green fee, cart, entry and lunch following the tournament. The deadline for entry is July 19.
Four sponsorship levels are available: Silver ($200), Gold ($400), Platinum ($600) and Diamond ($600).
For tournament or sponsorship information, contact Willie Nelson at 361-645-3546 or willie.nelson@edwardjones.com or Ashford Taylor at 361-645- 3234 or Ashford@PaulsgroveLaw.com.