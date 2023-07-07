Goliad athletic trainer receives award

As an active athlete in a small town, becoming an athletic trainer was a non-existent thought in Savannah Dillard’s mind growing up.
In fact, as an athlete, Dillard rarely had access to an athletic trainer and never really understood what an athletic trainer did. It wasn’t until her senior year of high school basketball after landing wrong on her ankle that she would meet an athletic trainer. That injury changed everything for her and what she would learn about being an athletic trainer. It was at that moment she knew she found her calling to become an athletic trainer.
“My philosophy as an athletic trainer entails improving the quality of life through prevention, recognition, management, and reconditioning of injuries to physically active individuals,” Dillard said.
Being the athletic trainer at Goliad High School gives Dillard the opportunity to serve, protect, and form strong relationships with her student-athletes. One of the best feelings of being an athletic trainer is watching her athletes return to the sport they love after overcoming an injury.
Dillard makes it a point to be with her athletes every step of the way through their highs, lows, and everything in between.
When Dillard found out that she was nominated by the Goliad High School Athletic Director Kevin Salazar, she was extremely surprised. Salazar instructed her that she would be receiving a call that she needed to answer. This left Dillard feeling anxious and puzzled.
“Savannah Dillard is one of the hardest working people within our program.” Salazar said. “She has a heart for athletes and a passion for athletic training. She is one of the first to the facility and last to leave, ensuring that all athletes and programs are taken care of. She has a great relationship with our athletes, parents, and community and is greatly appreciated within our district.”
When you hear the coaches and athletic staff talk about Dillard, it is clear why she was both nominated and selected as the 2023 Athletic Trainer Appreciation Award recipient.
As the 2023 National Athletic Trainer Award recipient, Dillard will be receiving an Athlete Intelligence subscription for her football team.
“To be the 2023 winner of the Athletic Trainer Appreciation Award means so much to me,” Dillard said.
“This is not only going to benefit me but also our football team. I know they will be just as grateful for this opportunity.”