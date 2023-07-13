DCTF predicts Refugio to capture state title

The Refugio Bobcats are picked to win it all by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.
The Bobcats, who fell in the Class 2A Division I state championship game to Hawley, are ranked No. 1 in the DCTF Class 2A preseason poll.
The Goliad Tigers are No. 19 in the DCTF Class 3A preseason poll and expected to place second in District 15-3A Division I behind Edna.
Refugio returns nine offensive and eight defensive starters from last year’s team that finished with a 14-2 record.
Refugio senior linebacker Kaleb Brown is the preseason Defensive Player of the Year for Class 2A. Bobcat senior wide receiver Ernest Campbell is on the Class 2A preseason all-state team as is Refugio senior free safety Isaiah Avery. Campbell is also the preseason Offensive MVP for District 15-2A Division I and Avery is the preseason Defensive MVP.
The Shiner Comanches, who return only five starters, are the projected runner-up in District 15-2A Division I. The rest of the district’s predicted order of finish is Three Rivers, Ganado, Kenedy, Skidmore-Tynan and Bloomington.
“I kind of expected the ranking because we were so young last season and have a ton of returning starters,” Refugio coach Jason Herring said. “Realistically, anyone in the top 10 or so has a shot, and it is nice to be included in that bunch. The kids must stay together, work hard, and stay healthy and we should have a shot.”
Goliad returns four offensive and nine defensive starters from last year’s team that went 8-4 and reached the area playoffs.
“Our kids have worked really hard,” Goliad coach Kevin Salazar said. “The last couple of years, we’ve had some good turnaround. Rankings and stuff are great, but we just want to keep working to achieve our goals of making the playoffs and making a deep run in the playoffs. It doesn’t matter where you start, it matters where you finish. “I want these guys to know that they are getting some looks and they’re getting some respect.”
Tiger junior linebacker Angel Hernandez is the District 15-3A Division I preseason defensive MVP. Edna senior quarterback is the preseason offensive MVP.
Edna returns nine offensive and seven defensive starters from last season’s team that was 13-2 and reached the state semifinals.
Industrial is picked to finish third in District 15-3A Division I and be followed by Corpus Christi London, Mathis, Palacios and Aransas Pass.
Refugio and Goliad will scrimmage on Aug. 11 in Goliad at 5 p.m.
The Bobcats will open the 2023 season at home against Hitchcock on Aug. 25. Goliad will be in El Maton for the opener on Aug. 25 against Tidehaven.
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•