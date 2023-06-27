Goliad junior Colby Rosenquest shared the Offensive Player of the Year award with two other players on the All-District 29-3A baseball team released recently.
Sharing the honor with Rosenquest were George West senior Quentin Holmes and Taft junior Orlando Alvarado.
Six Goliad players – sophomore pitcher Phin Wallek, senior first baseman Kolton Duval, junior third baseman Andrew Alonzo, junior shortstop Kamdyn Janak, senior outfielder Aramis Garza and junior outfielder Leighton Wunsch – earned first-team all-district honors.
Tiger senior outfielder Ryder Reyes was chosen to the second team, while Goliad sophomore Barrett Garcia earned honorable mention.
Duval, Garcia, Alonzo, Janak, Rosenquest, Wunsch, Garcia, Cole Natho, Dasen Tinney-Anderson, Ty Marek, Delaney Huber (trainer), Allison Carbajal (trainer) and Rylee Lousma (trainer) received academic all-district honors.
Taft senior Josh Suarez and George West senior Caleb Fruge were named Co-Most Valuable Players.
Taft senior Efrain Ozuna was selected Defensive Player of the Year and Mathis freshman EJ Montemayor was chosen Newcomer of the Year.
Taft’s Juan Buendia was named Coach of the Year.
Other first-team selections were:
• Aransas Pass – Nate Gunn, senior
• George West – Gavin Garza, junior; Caiden Salinas, junior; Jake Snider, senior; Austin Stutts, senior
• Mathis – Ashton Quesada, junior; Antonio DeLeon, junior; Joziah Gutierrez, freshman
• Odem – Julian Gomez, senior; Daniel Lopez, senior; Josh Chavira, junior
• Taft – Steven Rivera, senior; Jay Martinez, senior
Also chosen to the second team were:
• Aransas Pass – Homero Gutierrez, senior; Reagan Belvin, senior
• George West – Conner Rhodes, junior; Brendan Crawford, senior; Kevin Barter, senior
• Mathis – Ramon Sandoval, junior; JJ Tanguma, senior; Duke Bernal, freshman
• Odem – Caleb Gonzales, freshman; Trey Canales, junior; Eric Swisher, sophomore; Tyler Brewer, senior; Adrian Martinez, senior
• Taft – David Sandoval, senior; Gary Alvarado, senior
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•