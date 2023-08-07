2023 High School Volleyball Preview

The Goliad Tigerettes appear primed to make another run at a state volleyball tournament berth.
The Tigerettes return eight players who started at least one match on last season’s team that was 31-14 and advanced to the regional semifinals.
The Woodsboro Lady Eagles have three starters back from their 23-15 team that finished third in District 28-2A, while the Refugio Lady Cats have a new coach and plenty of varsity experience.
The Austwell-Tivoli Lady Redfish look to improve on their 5-16 mark of a year ago with five returning starters.
Goliad Tigerettes
Jess Odem, entering her 11th season as head coach of the Tigerettes, may have the deepest team in the region.
Goliad returns senior outside hitter Kyla Hill, who was the District 29-3A MVP and an all-state selection and a first-team choice on the Coastal Bend Publishing Super Team.
Sophomore setter Karolynn Youngblood was the Setter of the Year in the All-District 29-3A team and was chosen the Newcomer of the Year on the CBP Super Team.
Also back are senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Addison Zamzow, junior defensive specialist Ryleigh Glass, junior middle blocker Kendall West, sophomore middle blocker Maevyn Wunsch, sophomore defensive specialist Maddies Williams, and junior defensive specialist/libero Stormie Gutierrez.
Newcomers who will see time on the court are freshman middle blocker Addison Yendrey, freshman right-side hitter Isabel Sanchez, and junior utility player Trinity Henderson.
“Intense teamwork, on and off the court, will be a key point for our success this season,” Odem said. “We have a great group of girls stepping into the Tigerette volleyball program this year, and I am excited to see what they will have to offer as we go through the season.”
Woodsboro Lady Eagles
Coach Amy Hall welcomes back senior middle hitter/defensive specialist Kia Meacham, senior defensive specialist/outside hitter Tonya Rodriguez, and sophomore setter Chayse Wernli to her starting rotation.
Other key returners are senior outside hitter L’Emay Thompson, junior middle hitter Remington Bolcik, junior outside hitter Prudence Lewis, and senior defensive specialist Jazlynn Garza.
Hall expects sophomore setter/outside hitter Rubi Esparza to see plenty of court time.
“This year, we will have to fill in some empty spots with young players,” Hall said. “The team will need to gel and trust each other. We have some good chemistry going on right now, so we need to build on it.”
The Lady Eagles will open the season on Aug. 7 at home against the Taft Lady Greyhounds.
Refugio Lady Cats
Jessica Stillwell begins her first year as a head coach with five returning starters from Refugio’s 2022 team that went 7-24.
Sophomore utility player Aiyanna Brown was the District 28-2A Newcomer of the Year. Junior utility player Bradi Fox-Smith and senior outside hitter Bianca Jimenez were first-team all-district selections.
Other top returners are junior middle blocker/right-side hitter Riley Haug, senior middle blocker/right-side hitter Sara Henning, senior middle blocker/right-side hitter Kynslee Turner, and senior defensive specialist Seahana Bland.
“Communication, teamwork, competitiveness, and consistency will be our driving forces for this season,” Stillwell said.
Refugio will host a tri-match against Mathis and McMullen County on Aug. 8.
Austwell-Tivoli Lady Redfish
Zach Crawford begins his 16th season at A-T with hopes of the Lady Redfish competing for a playoff spot in District 29-1A.
Senior middle hitter Yesenia Revilla was a first-team all-district selection last season. Also back are senior outside hitter Sarah Rodriguez, senior setter/outside hitter Anauli Reyes, and junior defensive specialist Jazmyn Oviedo.
