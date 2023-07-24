Root of the problem

The removal of the large live oak tree that collapsed and fell on top of three vehicles on June 29 and an adjacent tree cost the City of Goliad $19,000.
Public Works Director Earl Henning told city councilmembers during their meeting on July 12 that a contractor was hired to cut and remove the fallen tree and chop down, cut and remove another large live oak tree that shared the same root system in the parking lot of the city warehouse building.
Three city vehicles were damaged by the fallen tree. Several employees were near the tree when it collapsed. Henning and another employee noticed the tree moving and were able to get out of the way as it fell.
“I was still scared of the tree that was still standing there,” Henning told the council. “It was sort of an emergency situation, so we had the contractor come to take the other tree down, too, before it fell on somebody or something.”
“It definitely mitigated a danger,” City Administrator/City Secretary Becky Miska said.
Henning said insurance claims have been filed on the three city vehicles and a portion of the building that was damaged. He said all three trucks could be total losses.
Goliad Mayor Brenda Moses said insurance should pay for a portion of the tree removals.
Council also discussed the city’s interlocal agreement with the county for operations and maintenance of the Goliad Memorial Auditorium.
The county commissioners conducted a workshop on July 12 to discuss the interlocal agreement. According to Miska, no city officials were notified about the workshop or invited to attend the workshop.
Moses commented on remarks made by Pct. 2 Commissioner David Young during the June 29 commissioners court meeting. Young said the commissioners hadn’t received “any information from the city as far as financials or anything. They say they sent it, we say we didn’t get it. I know I haven’t ever gotten anything.”
Moses provided the Advance-Guard with an email dated June 26 with six pdf attachments of the city’s auditorium reports. The email was sent from City of Goliad Finance Officer Sherry Kuenstler to 10 recipients, including Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett, Young and the three other county commissioners – Kenneth Edwards, Kirby Brumby and Kevin Fagg.
Moses said the email included bank statements, auditorium rentals, revenue and expense reports.
“All the items they had asked for, Sherry submitted to all those individuals,” Miska said.
Moses said Miska verified the emails were sent to the correct email addresses for the county judge and commissioners.
Councilperson Mary Gleinser said she feels there was not a “smooth transition of information” to the two newly elected commissioners – Young and Fagg.
Council tabled further discussion of the interlocal agreement until its next meeting on July 26.
