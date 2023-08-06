We have all heard the jokes about King Midas and the golden touch or the genie giving three wishes. We have the story in the Bible about the man God told “Ask for whatever you want me to give you. (1 Kings 3:5) What in the world would you ask for?
Solomon asked for wisdom to govern the people. God granted that wish and threw in riches and honor. In Solomon’s lifetime he would have no equal as king.
In making political allies; in extending his boundaries in making a great nation Solomon turned from God (1 King 11:1-14). In Deuteronomy 17 when the people will ask for a king the Lord said make sure he doesn’t:
Multiply to himself many horses – Solomon did.
Multiply to himself many wives – Solomon did.
Make great efforts to multiply silver and gold- Solomon did.
Solomon in cementing his relationships with his allies took kings daughters as wives, 700 princesses who cause him to worship other gods, wives of nations God specified them not to intermarry with. Yet this man of wisdom who loses his relationship with God at the end of his life has written a book of wisdom, in it he tells us “True wisdom is found in trust and obedience to God.”
The conclusion to his words of wisdom: When all has been said and done, fear God and keep His commandments.
