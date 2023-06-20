“We’ve got spirit, yes we do! We’ve got spirit, how ‘bout you?” Those cheerleaders at sporting events sure do have SPIRIT! They get the crowd cheering for the team and encourage the team to do their best.
We as Christians have Spirit, too …. The HOLY Spirit! The Spirit that moved those first disciples of Jesus from sadness to joy, from hopeless to hope, from survival to renewal is the same Spirit present for His followers today.
The Holy Spirit is the presence of Jesus Christ in our every day lives. It empowers us, gives us new purpose, shows us new ways of doing things. It blows in the direction of overcoming barriers and differences and joining us together as God’s people, providing us with the inspiration and power to share the Gospel message with others.
When we feel hopeless, that Spirit of Christ comes to us in our weakness to nudge us along the right path, and keep God and His purposes in our line of sight, so that we can continue to do His work and spread His message of hope and love. With that, we can joyously proclaim everyday that, “We’ve got spirit, yes we do!”
•revsplca@gmail.com•